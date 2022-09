Galaxy S23 Ultra dostane nový 200Mpx fotoaparát. Známe jeho parametry

Do not believe any imaginary news, everything is subject to me.

100% confirmed, S23 Ultra main camera:

< 200MP,0.6μm,1/1.3",F1.7 >

It's only slightly bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro and smaller than other Android flagship phone sensors in 2023. pic.twitter.com/UeHH5C6aJo

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 10, 2022