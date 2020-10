Zajímavý paradox: nabíječka Apple MagSafe funguje s Pixelem 5 i Foldem 2

Apple MagSafe Charger - Unboxing and Everything You Wanted to Know

iPhone 12 Pro, and all the wireless charging iPhones of the past. In this video I unbox the new iPhone 12 MagSafe adapter, show what it works with and show how the MagSafe charger works with iPhone 11 Pro max, AirPods and more. #iPhone12 #iPhone #apple #magsafe ————————————————————————— ***Time Codes*** 00:00 - Introduction 00:08 - Price 00:22 - Unboxing 01:45 - Magnets 02:27 - Compatibility 03:08 - Charging 04:11 - MagSafe Charging AirPods 05:43 - Will it work with Apple Watch? 06:24 - AC Adapters 06:48 - Conclusion 07:07 - Outro