Víte, které mobilní hry podporují 144 Hz? Není jich zrovna málo

S příchodem herní bestie Asus ROG Phone 5, která disponuje displejem s obnovovací frekvencí 144 Hz a odezvou 1 ms, vyvstala důležitá otázka: co si na tom vlastně zahrajete?

K našemu překvapení je her, které takto vysokou obnovovací frekvenci podporují, docela hodně. Připravili jsme pro vás celý seznam:

1945 Air Forces

Ace Force: Joint Combat

Alto’s Adventure

Arma Mobile Ops

Badland Brawl

Ballz

Batman: The Enemy Within

Battlelands Royale

Bendy in Nightmare Run

Blades of Brim

Bleach Brave Souls

Boggle With Friends: Word Game

BombSquad

Breakneck

Bullet Force Bullet Hell Monday

Card Thief

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

Chameleon Run

Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic

Chilly Snow Slide 2Cover Fire

CSR Racing 2

DARIUSBURST -SP-

Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter

Dead Trigger 2

Deer Hunter 2018

Deus Ex Go

Dokdo

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked

Dub Dash

Epic Battle Simulator

Eternium

Fast like a Fox

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Frag Pro Shooter

FZ9 Timeshift

Golf Clash

Google Earth

Grimvalor

Groove Coaster 2

Grow Kingdom

Hill Climb Racing 2

Hitman Go

Injustice 2

Into Mirror

Into the Dead

King Of Sails : Royal Navy

Lara Croft Go

Lara Croft: Relic Run

Legendary: Game of Heroes

Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure

Magic Rampage

Man or Vampire

Marvel Contest of Champions

Mekorama

Minecraft

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival

Mini Metro

Modern Combat Versus

RC Soccer

Mortal Kombat

MR Bow

NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits

Oddmar

OK Golf

Pac-Man

Pac-Man 256

Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Perfect Slices

Photon Strike

Plague Inc

Pumped BMX 3

Real Racing 3

Rebel Inc

Rope Hero

Shadow Fight 3

Shadowgun: Legends

Shadowmatic

Skullgirls

Smashing Rush

Sonic Dash 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic

Soul Knight

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars

Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game

SquadronSquadron II

Subdivision Infinity

Subway Surfers

Super Samurai Rampage

Temple Run 2

The Catapult: Clash with PiratesRépublique

The Silent Age

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival

The Wolf Among Us

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

Toon Blast

Traffic Rider

Trials Frontier

UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting

Vainglory

Vendetta Online

Wonder Tactics

Last Hope Tower Defense

Offline Bubbles

Ceres M

Ancestor

Opsu!

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Doodle God HD

Free8

Ball Pool

Blitz Brigade

Offroad Legends 2

Grand Mountain Adventure

Xenowerk Tactics

Poopdie

CarX Drift Racing 2

Evertale

Walk master

Hexonia

Chess Rush

Infinitode 2

Farm Punks

Tales Rush

Crossing Void

Dungeon Quest

Pocket Rogues

Everybody

RPG Returns

Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights

A Way To Slay

MindustryOff the Road

TheoTown

Open TTD

Armello

Reckless Getaway 2

Tank Stars

Harvest Town

Somnus : Nonogram

Falcon Squad

Zombie Gunship Survival

Shadowgun Wargames

Curse of Aros

Last Arrows

Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense

The Walking Zombie 2

Mosaic: Blip

Blop

A Planet of Mine

Subterfuge

Legend of Solgard

Idle Zombies

Tiny Bubbles

Egg inc

The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot

Old Man’s Journey

Survival Derby

Hunter Assassin

Knights of Pen and Paper 2

Dead City Zombie

Rise of Kingdoms

Honkai Impact 3rd

Titan Quest

Bullet Echo

Kingdom Two Crowns

Color Me Happy Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys

The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate

Sword Maker

Egg Tycoon

Adorable Home

Swordman: Reforged

Battlevoid: First Contact

Smash Bandits

Smash Cops Heat

Bullet Hell Monday Finale

Bullet Hell Monday Black

Duel Otters

Bloons Adventure Time TD

Transmissionsand:box – relaxing particle engine

Pokémon Café Mix

Ninja Arashi

Dead Cells

Stellar Fox

Infinity Loop

Fancy Pants Adventures

Doodle Alchemy

Balls?

Cosmic Wars

Broken Dawn 2 HD

Soda Dungeon 2

Idle Digging Tycoon

Laser Overload

Rope Slash

Orbia

Sky Roller

Happy Wheels

Beach Buggy Racing

Beach Buggy Racing 2

Anti Pong

Rise in Time

The Simpsons : Tapped out

GTR: Traffic Rivals

Legendary: Game of Heroes – RPG Puzzle Quest

Magic Tiles 3

Bid wars: Pawn Empire

Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari

Ink Inc.

Pull Him Out

Crayon Epoxy

Bullet Bender

Mr Ninja – Slicey Puzzles

Slap Kings

Love Balls

MY LITTLE PONY: Magic Princess

Road Crash

Nom Plant

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever

Maze Defense

Ice Cream Roll

Doodle Dunk

Beat Street

Nom Cat

Go Slice

Kaiju Rush

Cookie Run: OvenBreak

Puzzle Aquarium

Lineage M

PIXEL PUZZLE COLLECTION

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Rakoo’s Adventure

Stardunk

Om Nom: Run

Cut the Rope: Magic

Cut the Rope 2

King of Thieves

Om Nom: Merge

SLAM DUNK

MapleStory M

Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game

Wobble Drop

Ms. PAC-MAN Demo

Jetpack Joyride

PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze

Battle Racing Stars

Dan the Man

Fruit Ninja

Neko Samurai

Našimi favority jsou rozhodně Minecraft, Open TTD, Final Fantasy XV, The Wolf Among Us a české hry Titan Quest a Shadowgun: Legends. Které hry ze seznamu byste si rádi zahráli na 144Hz displeji vy? Dejte nám vědět do komentářů.