Víte, které mobilní hry podporují 144 Hz? Není jich zrovna málo

S příchodem herní bestie Asus ROG Phone 5, která disponuje displejem s obnovovací frekvencí 144 Hz a odezvou 1 ms, vyvstala důležitá otázka: co si na tom vlastně zahrajete?
K našemu překvapení je her, které takto vysokou obnovovací frekvenci podporují, docela hodně. Připravili jsme pro vás celý seznam:
- 1945 Air Forces
- Ace Force: Joint Combat
- Alto’s Adventure
- Arma Mobile Ops
- Badland Brawl
- Ballz
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Battlelands Royale
- Bendy in Nightmare Run
- Blades of Brim
- Bleach Brave Souls
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game
- BombSquad
- Breakneck
- Bullet Force Bullet Hell Monday
- Card Thief
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
- Chameleon Run
- Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic
- Chilly Snow Slide 2Cover Fire
- CSR Racing 2
- DARIUSBURST -SP-
- Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
- Dead Trigger 2
- Deer Hunter 2018
- Deus Ex Go
- Dokdo
- Don’t Starve
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
- Dub Dash
- Epic Battle Simulator
- Eternium
- Fast like a Fox
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
- Frag Pro Shooter
- FZ9 Timeshift
- Golf Clash
- Google Earth
- Grimvalor
- Groove Coaster 2
- Grow Kingdom
- Hill Climb Racing 2
- Hitman Go
- Injustice 2
- Into Mirror
- Into the Dead
- King Of Sails : Royal Navy
- Lara Croft Go
- Lara Croft: Relic Run
- Legendary: Game of Heroes
- Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
- Magic Rampage
- Man or Vampire
- Marvel Contest of Champions
- Mekorama
- Minecraft
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
- Mini Metro
- Modern Combat Versus
- RC Soccer
- Mortal Kombat
- MR Bow
- NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
- Oddmar
- OK Golf
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man 256
- Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
- Perfect Slices
- Photon Strike
- Plague Inc
- Pumped BMX 3
- Real Racing 3
- Rebel Inc
- Rope Hero
- Shadow Fight 3
- Shadowgun: Legends
- Shadowmatic
- Skullgirls
- Smashing Rush
- Sonic Dash 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
- Soul Knight
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
- Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
- SquadronSquadron II
- Subdivision Infinity
- Subway Surfers
- Super Samurai Rampage
- Temple Run 2
- The Catapult: Clash with PiratesRépublique
- The Silent Age
- The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- The Wolf Among Us
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
- Toon Blast
- Traffic Rider
- Trials Frontier
- UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
- Vainglory
- Vendetta Online
- Wonder Tactics
- Last Hope Tower Defense
- Offline Bubbles
- Ceres M
- Ancestor
- Opsu!
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
- Doodle God HD
- Free8
- Ball Pool
- Blitz Brigade
- Offroad Legends 2
- Grand Mountain Adventure
- Xenowerk Tactics
- Poopdie
- CarX Drift Racing 2
- Evertale
- Walk master
- Hexonia
- Chess Rush
- Infinitode 2
- Farm Punks
- Tales Rush
- Crossing Void
- Dungeon Quest
- Pocket Rogues
- Everybody
- RPG Returns
- Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights
- A Way To Slay
- MindustryOff the Road
- TheoTown
- Open TTD
- Armello
- Reckless Getaway 2
- Tank Stars
- Harvest Town
- Somnus : Nonogram
- Falcon Squad
- Zombie Gunship Survival
- Shadowgun Wargames
- Curse of Aros
- Last Arrows
- Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
- The Walking Zombie 2
- Mosaic: Blip
- Blop
- A Planet of Mine
- Subterfuge
- Legend of Solgard
- Idle Zombies
- Tiny Bubbles
- Egg inc
- The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
- Old Man’s Journey
- Survival Derby
- Hunter Assassin
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- Dead City Zombie
- Rise of Kingdoms
- Honkai Impact 3rd
- Titan Quest
- Bullet Echo
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Color Me Happy Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
- The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate
- Sword Maker
- Egg Tycoon
- Adorable Home
- Swordman: Reforged
- Battlevoid: First Contact
- Smash Bandits
- Smash Cops Heat
- Bullet Hell Monday Finale
- Bullet Hell Monday Black
- Duel Otters
- Bloons Adventure Time TD
- Transmissionsand:box – relaxing particle engine
- Pokémon Café Mix
- Ninja Arashi
- Dead Cells
- Stellar Fox
- Infinity Loop
- Fancy Pants Adventures
- Doodle Alchemy
- Balls?
- Cosmic Wars
- Broken Dawn 2 HD
- Soda Dungeon 2
- Idle Digging Tycoon
- Laser Overload
- Rope Slash
- Orbia
- Sky Roller
- Happy Wheels
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Beach Buggy Racing 2
- Anti Pong
- Rise in Time
- The Simpsons : Tapped out
- GTR: Traffic Rivals
- Legendary: Game of Heroes – RPG Puzzle Quest
- Magic Tiles 3
- Bid wars: Pawn Empire
- Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
- Ink Inc.
- Pull Him Out
- Crayon Epoxy
- Bullet Bender
- Mr Ninja – Slicey Puzzles
- Slap Kings
- Love Balls
- MY LITTLE PONY: Magic Princess
- Road Crash
- Nom Plant
- Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever
- Maze Defense
- Ice Cream Roll
- Doodle Dunk
- Beat Street
- Nom Cat
- Go Slice
- Kaiju Rush
- Cookie Run: OvenBreak
- Puzzle Aquarium
- Lineage M
- PIXEL PUZZLE COLLECTION
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- Rakoo’s Adventure
- Stardunk
- Om Nom: Run
- Cut the Rope: Magic
- Cut the Rope 2
- King of Thieves
- Om Nom: Merge
- SLAM DUNK
- MapleStory M
- Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game
- Wobble Drop
- Ms. PAC-MAN Demo
- Jetpack Joyride
- PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze
- Battle Racing Stars
- Dan the Man
- Fruit Ninja
- Neko Samurai
Našimi favority jsou rozhodně Minecraft, Open TTD, Final Fantasy XV, The Wolf Among Us a české hry Titan Quest a Shadowgun: Legends. Které hry ze seznamu byste si rádi zahráli na 144Hz displeji vy? Dejte nám vědět do komentářů.
Doporučujeme:
Můžete, prosím, ten seznam aspoň seřadit podle abecedy? Díky :)
A ted jeste na kterych telefonech si neco z toho zahrajete na 144Hz. Pokud nepocitam tituly jako Golf, nebo pikacoviny typu fruit ninja.