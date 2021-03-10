Domů » Bleskovky » Víte, které mobilní hry podporují 144 Hz? Není jich zrovna málo

Víte, které mobilní hry podporují 144 Hz? Není jich zrovna málo

Michael Chrobok před 1 hodinou Bleskovky 2 komentářů 3 minuty čtení

S příchodem herní bestie Asus ROG Phone 5, která disponuje displejem s obnovovací frekvencí 144 Hz a odezvou 1 ms, vyvstala důležitá otázka: co si na tom vlastně zahrajete?

Asus ROG Phone 5 060
Asus ROG Phone 5 je pořádná herní mašina

K našemu překvapení je her, které takto vysokou obnovovací frekvenci podporují, docela hodně. Připravili jsme pro vás celý seznam:

  • 1945 Air Forces
  • Ace Force: Joint Combat
  • Alto’s Adventure
  • Arma Mobile Ops
  • Badland Brawl
  • Ballz
  • Batman: The Enemy Within
  • Battlelands Royale
  • Bendy in Nightmare Run
  • Blades of Brim
  • Bleach Brave Souls
  • Boggle With Friends: Word Game
  • BombSquad
  • Breakneck
  • Bullet Force Bullet Hell Monday
  • Card Thief
  • CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
  • Chameleon Run
  • Chicken Jump: Crazy Traffic
  • Chilly Snow Slide 2Cover Fire
  • CSR Racing 2
  • DARIUSBURST -SP-
  • Dead Target – Offline Zombie Shooter
  • Dead Trigger 2
  • Deer Hunter 2018
  • Deus Ex Go
  • Dokdo
  • Don’t Starve
  • Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
  • Dub Dash
  • Epic Battle Simulator
  • Eternium
  • Fast like a Fox
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
  • Frag Pro Shooter
  • FZ9 Timeshift
  • Golf Clash
  • Google Earth
  • Grimvalor
  • Groove Coaster 2
  • Grow Kingdom
  • Hill Climb Racing 2
  • Hitman Go
  • Injustice 2
  • Into Mirror
  • Into the Dead
  • King Of Sails : Royal Navy
  • Lara Croft Go
  • Lara Croft: Relic Run
  • Legendary: Game of Heroes
  • Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
  • Magic Rampage
  • Man or Vampire
  • Marvel Contest of Champions
  • Mekorama
  • Minecraft
  • Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
  • Mini Metro
  • Modern Combat Versus
  • RC Soccer
  • Mortal Kombat
  • MR Bow
  • NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits
  • Oddmar
  • OK Golf
  • Pac-Man
  • Pac-Man 256
  • Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
  • Perfect Slices
  • Photon Strike
  • Plague Inc
  • Pumped BMX 3
  • Real Racing 3
  • Rebel Inc
  • Rope Hero
  • Shadow Fight 3
  • Shadowgun: Legends
  • Shadowmatic
  • Skullgirls
  • Smashing Rush
  • Sonic Dash 2
  • Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
  • Soul Knight
  • Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
  • Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game
  • SquadronSquadron II
  • Subdivision Infinity
  • Subway Surfers
  • Super Samurai Rampage
  • Temple Run 2
  • The Catapult: Clash with PiratesRépublique
  • The Silent Age
  • The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
  • Toon Blast
  • Traffic Rider
  • Trials Frontier
  • UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
  • Vainglory
  • Vendetta Online
  • Wonder Tactics
  • Last Hope Tower Defense
  • Offline Bubbles
  • Ceres M
  • Ancestor
  • Opsu!
  • Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
  • Doodle God HD
  • Free8
  • Ball Pool
  • Blitz Brigade
  • Offroad Legends 2
  • Grand Mountain Adventure
  • Xenowerk Tactics
  • Poopdie
  • CarX Drift Racing 2
  • Evertale
  • Walk master
  • Hexonia
  • Chess Rush
  • Infinitode 2
  • Farm Punks
  • Tales Rush
  • Crossing Void
  • Dungeon Quest
  • Pocket Rogues
  • Everybody
  • RPG Returns
  • Slash of Swords – Arena and Fights
  • A Way To Slay
  • MindustryOff the Road
  • TheoTown
  • Open TTD
  • Armello
  • Reckless Getaway 2
  • Tank Stars
  • Harvest Town
  • Somnus : Nonogram
  • Falcon Squad
  • Zombie Gunship Survival
  • Shadowgun Wargames
  • Curse of Aros
  • Last Arrows
  • Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
  • The Walking Zombie 2
  • Mosaic: Blip
  • Blop
  • A Planet of Mine
  • Subterfuge
  • Legend of Solgard
  • Idle Zombies
  • Tiny Bubbles
  • Egg inc
  • The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
  • Old Man’s Journey
  • Survival Derby
  • Hunter Assassin
  • Knights of Pen and Paper 2
  • Dead City Zombie
  • Rise of Kingdoms
  • Honkai Impact 3rd
  • Titan Quest
  • Bullet Echo
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Color Me Happy Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys
  • The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate
  • Sword Maker
  • Egg Tycoon
  • Adorable Home
  • Swordman: Reforged
  • Battlevoid: First Contact
  • Smash Bandits
  • Smash Cops Heat
  • Bullet Hell Monday Finale
  • Bullet Hell Monday Black
  • Duel Otters
  • Bloons Adventure Time TD
  • Transmissionsand:box – relaxing particle engine
  • Pokémon Café Mix
  • Ninja Arashi
  • Dead Cells
  • Stellar Fox
  • Infinity Loop
  • Fancy Pants Adventures
  • Doodle Alchemy
  • Balls?
  • Cosmic Wars
  • Broken Dawn 2 HD
  • Soda Dungeon 2
  • Idle Digging Tycoon
  • Laser Overload
  • Rope Slash
  • Orbia
  • Sky Roller
  • Happy Wheels
  • Beach Buggy Racing
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2
  • Anti Pong
  • Rise in Time
  • The Simpsons : Tapped out
  • GTR: Traffic Rivals
  • Legendary: Game of Heroes – RPG Puzzle Quest
  • Magic Tiles 3
  • Bid wars: Pawn Empire
  • Rodeo Stampede: Sky Zoo Safari
  • Ink Inc.
  • Pull Him Out
  • Crayon Epoxy
  • Bullet Bender
  • Mr Ninja – Slicey Puzzles
  • Slap Kings
  • Love Balls
  • MY LITTLE PONY: Magic Princess
  • Road Crash
  • Nom Plant
  • Grumpy Cat’s Worst Game Ever
  • Maze Defense
  • Ice Cream Roll
  • Doodle Dunk
  • Beat Street
  • Nom Cat
  • Go Slice
  • Kaiju Rush
  • Cookie Run: OvenBreak
  • Puzzle Aquarium
  • Lineage M
  • PIXEL PUZZLE COLLECTION
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
  • Rakoo’s Adventure
  • Stardunk
  • Om Nom: Run
  • Cut the Rope: Magic
  • Cut the Rope 2
  • King of Thieves
  • Om Nom: Merge
  • SLAM DUNK
  • MapleStory M
  • Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game
  • Wobble Drop
  • Ms. PAC-MAN Demo
  • Jetpack Joyride
  • PAC-MAN: Ralph Breaks the Maze
  • Battle Racing Stars
  • Dan the Man
  • Fruit Ninja
  • Neko Samurai

Našimi favority jsou rozhodně Minecraft, Open TTD, Final Fantasy XV, The Wolf Among Us a české hry Titan Quest a Shadowgun: Legends. Které hry ze seznamu byste si rádi zahráli na 144Hz displeji vy? Dejte nám vědět do komentářů.

Doporučujeme:
Recenze iPhone 12: nejvýhodnější z celého kvarteta

Témata:

Michael Chrobok

Nestranný fanoušek mobilních technologií, amatérský fotograf, příležitostný sportovec a městský cyklista. Ve volném čase rád cestuje, zahraje si hru, nebo se ponoří do světa Zaklínače či Star Treku.

2 komentářů

  1. Xxx
    10. 3. 2021 v 16:37

    Můžete, prosím, ten seznam aspoň seřadit podle abecedy? Díky :)

    Odpovědět
  2. Anonym
    10. 3. 2021 v 17:41

    A ted jeste na kterych telefonech si neco z toho zahrajete na 144Hz. Pokud nepocitam tituly jako Golf, nebo pikacoviny typu fruit ninja.

    Odpovědět

Napište komentář

Redakce si vyhrazuje právo mazat komentáře, které nesouvisejí s tématem diskuze, nebo jsou útočného či urážlivého charakteru (pomluvy, vulgarity, rasismus či ponižování). V případě porušení těchto pravidel chování může redakce zakázat přístup do diskuze.

Odeslané komentáře jsou strojově kontrolovány (spam, nevhodné výrazy…).

© 2005 - 2021 SMARTmania s.r.o. Dodržujeme právní předpisy o ochraně osobních údajů. Obsah je chráněný autorským zákonem a jeho šíření je zakázáno. Tiskové zprávy a další materiály nám můžete zasílat na e-mail redakce@smartmania.cz, ISSN 1801-3066.

K analýze návštěvnosti a personalizaci reklam používáme soubory cookie. Používáním tohoto webu s tím souhlasíte. Více informací.