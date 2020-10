Kdy oceníte ovládání auta z mobilu nejvíce? Když je parkoviště pod vodou!

View this post on Instagram

So it rained for like an hour and when I finally was able to go the my car I realized that it was in a flooded area. I remembered about the Smart Summon and put it to work. It did a really good job better than expected. Thank you @elonrmuskk and @teslamotors team !!