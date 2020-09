Epic rozdává další parádní hry zdarma. Stahujte Football Manager 2020 či Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchdogsgame Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/watchdogsgame_us/ Tumblr: http://watchdogs.tumblr.com/ Discover all our Watch_Dogs products and exclusive items on the Ubisoft Store: https://ubi.li/7tazq About Watch_Dogs 2 Watch_Dogs 2 is an open world action-adventure game where the San Francisco Bay Area is your living playground and hacking is your weapon to bend the city – and its people – to your will. Step into the shoes of Marcus Holloway, a brilliant hacker, and journey to pull off the Hack of the Century: a crippling shutdown of ctOS 2.0, an invasive technology used by the powerful to silently control everyday citizens. Watch_Dogs 2 will be available on PlayStation ®4 system, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 15, 2016. KEY FEATURES WELCOME TO THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Explore a massive and dynamic open world offering an incredible variety of gameplay possibilities. Hack your way through traffic while you engage in dangerous car chases through the winding streets of San Francisco, traverse the rooftops of the colorful and vibrant neighborhoods of Oakland, and infiltrate the cutting-edge offices of Silicon Valley companies. There are many secrets to uncover in the birthplace of the tech revolution. HACKING IS YOUR WEAPON Hack into the city’s infrastructure, every connected device, and everyone’s personal database. Take control of drones, cars, cranes, security robots, and much more. Hack your enemies and bystanders alike – manipulate them in different ways to trigger unpredictable chains of events. Every person, any vehicle they might drive, and any connected device they possess can be hacked. YOU ARE IN CTRL Use hacking and stealth to complete missions without killing a single enemy, or combine hacking and your weapons for a more ferocious approach. Develop different skills to suit your playstyle, and upgrade your hacker tools – RC cars, Quadcopter drones, 3D-printed weapons, and much more. SEAMLESSLY CONNECT WITH FRIENDS Stay connected to your friends with a brand new seamless multiplayer experience that includes both Co-op and Player vs. Player activities, all available in a shared open world experience. © 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Watch Dogs 2 – Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA">