Chystají se další retro Nokie. Jaké legendy se dočkají oživení?

When Phones Were Fun: Nokia N95

Z Fold 2; and even LG got in on the fun with a radical rehash of its VX9400, the LG Wing. As I said in my review of the latter: "phones are indeed fun again!" But something tells me that, whatever social feeds might exist thirteen years from now, not many of those phones will inspire the kind of love-fest that 2007's Nokia N95 does. With a bevy of firsts encapsulated within an iconic dual-slider design, the Nokia N95 wasn't just the ultimate smartphone ... it was also, in many ways, the last of its kind. Join me for a look back at the Nokia N95-3, and stay tuned to the end of the video for an exclusive look at HMD Global's Nokia N95 reboot ... that never was! MrMobile's "When Phones Were Fun" is back in business. [SPECIAL THANKS] Ricky Cadden: https://twitter.com/rcadden HMD Global: https://www.hmdglobal.com/ [ABOUT WHEN PHONES WERE FUN – NOKIA N95] This is the ninth in a series of MrMobile videos exploring the mobile tech world's most vibrant period in design and experimentation. In "When Phones Were Fun," Michael Fisher re-reviews cellphones from the golden age of mobile, the decade-long span from the turn of the century to approximately 2009. When Phones Were Fun: Episode 9 features a Nokia N95-3 retail unit on loan from Ricky Cadden and a (non-functional) prototype N95 reboot reference unit on loan from HMD Global. No company paid a fee or otherwise offered compensation in exchange for this coverage, nor did any company preview or approve this content before publication. [LINKS] Lightsaber App for Nokia N95 [Ricky Cadden]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwksUo6PKH0 Lightsaber Unleashed iPhone App Review [AppStoreReview]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNRi2nvD6kc Pocketnow Throwback: Motorola Q [Pocketnow]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ct2pPRVIK7I